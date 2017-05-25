Francesco Totti: Roma captain and striker to retire from playing

Francesco Totti was 16 when he made his Roma debut as a substitute on 28 March 1993 in a 2-0 win against Brescia

Francesco Totti says his "love for football will never fade" as he prepares for "the last time I can wear Roma's jersey" on Sunday.

The 40-year-old Italian is to end his 24-year career and become a director at the only club he has played for.

He has scored 307 goals in 783 appearances since making his Roma debut in March 1993 at the age of 16.

"I can't tell you in a few words how much these colours meant, mean and will always mean to me," he tweeted.

"I just feel that my love for football never fades. It's a passion, my passion. It's so deep I can't imagine not fuelling it any longer. Ever.

"From Monday I'm ready to go again. I'm ready for a new challenge. Roma v Genoa, Sunday, 28 May 2017, the last time I can wear Roma's jersey."

Totti, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, has won one Serie A title and two Coppa Italias at Roma.

He was widely expected to quit playing last summer but signed a one-year extension to his contract.

This season he has made 27 appearances, mostly as a substitute. Roma are second in the table, four points behind newly-crowned champions Juventus before the final day of the season on Sunday.

The club's new sporting director Monchi had already revealed Totti was to retire from playing at the end of the season - but the player himself had until now remained silent on the matter.

"There is an agreement with the club that this will be his last year," Monchi said in early May.

"Then he will continue as a director. I want him on my side because he is Roma and can teach me what Roma is," the Spaniard added.

When Totti made his first Serie A appearance, in Roma's 2-0 win at Brescia on 28 March 1993, this is what was happening in the world:

Reggae artist Shaggy was number one in the UK charts with 'Oh Carolina'

Bill Clinton (centre) was two months into his new job as the president of the United States

Three months earlier it was announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales would separate after 11 years of marriage