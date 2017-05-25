Premier Division: Drogheda Utd v Derry City (Fri)

Barry McNamee should overcome a throat infection in time to face Drogheda

Airtricity Premier Division: Drogheda Utd v Derry City Date: Friday, 26 May Venue: United Park Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle 93.1FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels has emphasised the importance of his side winning matches in an entertaining manner as they prepare to face Drogheda United at United Park on Friday night.

"How you win is important. We want to provide a good product that the supporters want to watch," said Shiels.

"If we make that our philosophy of play then it will eventually bring success.

"If you are afraid to make mistakes you will make mistakes. We are trying to eliminate that fear," added Shiels.

The Candystripes go into the game in fourth position in the league, having won two and drawn six of their last eight matches.

"This run proves there is a resilience about us. It will be tough at Drogheda but we go there with confidence."

The Derry boss is hopeful that Barry McNamee will be available despite suffering with a throat infection this week.