Ross Barkley: Everton midfielder 'wants new challenge' says Koeman
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is "looking for a new challenge" and is expected to leave the club, says manager Ronald Koeman.
Barkley, 23, has one year left on his contract but has failed to sign a new deal.
He was given an ultimatum by Koeman to extend his stay at the Merseyside club or be sold.
Koeman also said on Wednesday he was still interested in Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.
More to follow.