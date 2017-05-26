Scottish Gossip: Scottish Cup final, Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers,

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are aiming to bolster manager Pedro Caixinha's squad with a move for Mexico World Cup star Carlos Pena. The Leon midfielder, known as 'Gullit' on account of his similarity to the Dutch legend, would require a work permit.

Vitoria Setubal boss Jose Coucerio says he is powerless to prevent Rangers from sealing a £1m deal for defender Fabio Cardoso. "I want to keep Fabio," says Coucerio. "But my team is not as big and strong as Rangers. To make a good team you need good players but this is life."

Celtic's majority shareholder Dermot Desmond insists the club's next target under Brendan Rodgers is to reach the last 16 of the Champions League. "That's what we're aiming for, that's what the manager has set his sights on and we're looking for continuous improvement at the club," says Desmond.

Celtic winger Patrick Roberts, on loan from Manchester City, received a pre-Scottish Cup final boost with a call-up to England's Under-21 squad for the Euro 2017 finals. (Various)

Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson has expressed surprise that winger Barrie McKay is available for sale. "Rangers should be trying to tie the 22-year-old down and making him an integral part of their future plans," says Ferguson. (Daily Record)

Lee McCulloch has gone on holiday with no deal in place for him to become Kilmarnock manager. McCulloch, as interim boss, guided Kilmarnock to Premiership safety after succeeding Lee Clark. (Various)

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller struggles to understand why Dons boss Derek McInnes hasn't attracted more attention from other clubs. "He maybe has and we've not heard about it," says BBC Sportsound pundit Miller. "But he is very close to Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne and they have a very good mutual understanding." (Scottish Sun)