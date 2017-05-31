Women's Super League 1
Sunderland Ladies19:00Manchester City Women
Venue: Hetton Centre

Sunderland Ladies v Manchester City Women

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Liverpool Ladies74211915414
    2Chelsea Ladies64112632313
    3Manchester City Women6411135813
    4Arsenal Ladies6330169712
    5Sunderland Ladies6222312-98
    6Reading Women6213913-47
    7Birmingham City Ladies613268-26
    8Bristol City Women6114512-74
    9Yeovil Town Ladies7007626-200
