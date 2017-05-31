Bristol City Women v Chelsea Ladies
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool Ladies
|7
|4
|2
|1
|19
|15
|4
|14
|2
|Chelsea Ladies
|6
|4
|1
|1
|26
|3
|23
|13
|3
|Manchester City Women
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|5
|8
|13
|4
|Arsenal Ladies
|6
|3
|3
|0
|16
|9
|7
|12
|5
|Sunderland Ladies
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|12
|-9
|8
|6
|Reading Women
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|7
|7
|Birmingham City Ladies
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|6
|8
|Bristol City Women
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|12
|-7
|4
|9
|Yeovil Town Ladies
|7
|0
|0
|7
|6
|26
|-20
|0
