Dominic Solanke: Liverpool sign 19-year-old Chelsea striker

Solanke is out of contract at Chelsea this summer

Liverpool have completed the signing of Chelsea's teenage forward Dominic Solanke after his contract with the Premier League champions ended.

The fee for the 19-year-old will be decided by a tribunal, with Liverpool expected to pay about £3m.

Solanke scored four goals as England won the under-20 World Cup in South Korea this summer.

"It feels amazing and everyone has made me feel welcome already," Solanke said.

"Even just pulling on the training top, I was over the moon. Hopefully I can put on the shirt in the near future and make some history here."

Solanke spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, scoring seven goals in 25 games.

Celtic were also understood to be interested in Solanke, whose only Chelsea game came as a substitute in a Champions League victory against NK Maribor in October 2014.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.