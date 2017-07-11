Dominic Solanke: Liverpool sign 19-year-old Chelsea striker
Liverpool have completed the signing of Chelsea's teenage forward Dominic Solanke after his contract with the Premier League champions ended.
The fee for the 19-year-old will be decided by a tribunal, with Liverpool expected to pay about £3m.
Solanke scored four goals as England won the under-20 World Cup in South Korea this summer.
"It feels amazing and everyone has made me feel welcome already," Solanke said.
"Even just pulling on the training top, I was over the moon. Hopefully I can put on the shirt in the near future and make some history here."
Solanke spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, scoring seven goals in 25 games.
Celtic were also understood to be interested in Solanke, whose only Chelsea game came as a substitute in a Champions League victory against NK Maribor in October 2014.
