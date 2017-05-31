BBC Sport - Gareth Bale: 'Cloud' hanging over Real Madrid star, says John Toshack

'Cloud' hanging over Bale, says Toshack

Former Real Madrid and Wales boss John Toshack fears that Gareth Bale may lose out to Isco in Real's Champions League final selection.

Real and Wales forward Bale has not featured since suffering the latest in a series of calf injuries against Barcelona on 23 April and is running out of time to prove his fitness for Saturday's encounter with Juventus in his home city Cardiff.

Top videos

Audio

'Cloud' hanging over Bale, says Toshack

Video

Ada Hegerberg: BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017

Video

'Arsene Who?' - How Wenger revolutionised Arsenal

Video

Solskjaer's message to BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017

Video

Watch England's collapse of 'epic proportions'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Simon Hughes' perfect Champions Trophy XI

  • From the section Cricket
Video

How Huddersfield accomplished the impossible

Video

Pint-Sized Gold: TMS' funniest moments

  • From the section Cricket
Video

The Final

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Spurs seal promotion with 30-yard lob

Video

Pint-Sized Gold: 2005 Ashes funniest moments

  • From the section Cricket
Video

What’s it like to cross the finish line of your first 10k?

Top Stories