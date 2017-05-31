BBC Sport - Gareth Bale: 'Cloud' hanging over Real Madrid star, says John Toshack
Former Real Madrid and Wales boss John Toshack fears that Gareth Bale may lose out to Isco in Real's Champions League final selection.
Real and Wales forward Bale has not featured since suffering the latest in a series of calf injuries against Barcelona on 23 April and is running out of time to prove his fitness for Saturday's encounter with Juventus in his home city Cardiff.