Asmir Begovic: Bournemouth sign keeper from champions Chelsea

Asmir Begovic joined Chelsea from Stoke City in July 2015

Bournemouth have signed keeper Asmir Begovic from Premier League champions Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina player has signed a "long-term deal" with the Cherries 10 years after signing for them on loan when they were in League One.

Begovic made 17 league starts in two seasons at Stamford Bridge - but just two as Chelsea won the league.

"I am coming into an important part of my career," he said.

Begovic, who joined Chelsea on a four-year deal from Stoke City in July 2015, added: "I want to show people what I am capable of.

"Being part of a title-winning team at Chelsea was amazing but I felt now was the right time to move on because I want to be playing regular football."

Bournemouth secured a third successive season in the Premier League after finishing ninth in the table.

"Asmir is an outstanding goalkeeper who has proved himself capable of performing at the highest level over a number of years," said Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

"He is a leader as well and exactly the kind of character you want in the team."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.