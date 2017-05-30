Gareth Southgate: Keeping Jose Mourinho happy will be "fairly difficult", says England manager

Marcus Rashford has won the Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield since making his debut for Manchester United in February 2016

Gareth Southgate says keeping Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho happy will be "fairly difficult" - but it won't stop him making decisions "that are right for England".

The England manager has picked United's Marcus Rashford in his senior squad.

It means the teenage striker will miss out on the Under-21 European Championship in Poland this summer.

But Southgate said Mourinho's objections to Rashford, 19, playing in that tournament had no influence.

"I'm not in a position where I can make decisions to keep people happy. I'm not going to achieve that," said Southgate.

"The key for us is not the relationship with Jose, it's the relationship with Marcus. I didn't speak to him (Mourinho) about it. I let him know where I was heading with it at the end."

Mourinho said last month Rashford should not go to the Euros as "it does not make a lot of sense to drop levels".

The FA previously indicated young players needed tournament experience.

Rashford has instead been called up for the World Cup qualifier against Scotland on 10 June and the friendly against France three days later.

He played 58 games for United and England this season, scoring 11 goals, having broken into his club's first-team last term.

Marcus Rashford made his England U21 debut under Gareth Southgate in September, scoring a hat-trick against Norway

Just four months into his first professional season in February 2016, he was selected for Euro 2016 by England manager Roy Hodgson and has gone on to win eight caps.

Rashford led the line in United's Europa League final win over Ajax and came on in the EFL Cup final triumph over Southampton.

Southgate said he "wants a good working relationship with the clubs" but has to make decisions "that are right for England".

The former international defender added: "If I am trying to keep Jose happy that's going to be, let's say, fairly difficult. So I have got to make decisions that are right for England seniors long term, I'm always mindful of what is right for the players.

"Respectfully, none of the managers are going to be around in 10 years, or it's very, very unlikely, and I think people like Marcus Rashford will be.

"So there's always going to be some collision at some point on that and some disagreement on that."