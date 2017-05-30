Football transfer gossip: Bacca, Mahrez, Van Dijk, Griezmann, Matuidi

AC Milan's Colombia striker Carlos Bacca, 30, Leicester's Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 26, and Monaco's French midfielder Thomas Lemar, 21, are on Arsene Wenger's radar after the Frenchman pledged his future to Arsenal. (Daily Mirror)

Wenger will be given £100m to spend in the transfer window after agreeing a new two-year deal to stay at the Gunners. (Daily Star)

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 25, is interested in joining Liverpool, who can offer the £50m-rated Netherlands player Champions League football next season. (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid and France striker Antoine Griezmann, 26, has told the club he wants to leave. He has an £87m release clause and Manchester United have been linked with a move. (Cadena Cope - in Spanish)

Paris St-Germain and France midfielder Blaise Matuidi, 30, says he "does not know" if he will be at the club next season, which is encouraging news for United. (Independent)

Chelsea's Dutch defender Nathan Ake, 22, is set for talks to decide whether he stays at the club or goes out on loan next season to get more game time. (Guardian)

Former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is close to being named as Leeds United boss after his friend Victor Orta was named as director of football at Elland Road. (Sun)

Manchester City's Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 20, will reject offers from Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund to stay in England. (ESPN)

Borussia Dortmund have begun negotiations with Nice boss Lucien Favre to replace Thomas Tuchel who left the German Cup winners. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez wants to be reunited with his former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina and is eyeing a £4m move for the Spaniard, who plays for Napoli. (Daily Mirror)

Huddersfield Town, who were promoted to the Premier League on Monday, want to sign Crystal Palace striker Fraizer Campbell, 29, who is out of contract this summer and available on a free transfer. (Sun)

Marseille target, 27-year-old winger Moussa Sissoko, has urged his club Tottenham not to block a move away this summer. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea want Paris St-Germain's French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, 24, to replace Bosnia's Asmir Begovic, who joined Bournemouth on Tuesday. (Sun)

Paul Lambert, who left Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday, is one of the favourites to take over as boss at Hull City, who are preparing to return to the Championship following relegation. (Hull Daily Mail)

West Brom will step up attempts to sign Leeds United left-back Charlie Taylor, 23. (Express & Star)

Millwall, who were recently promoted to the Championship, are expected to sign AFC Wimbledon's former Leeds United striker Tom Elliott, 26. (getwestlondon)

Everton manager Ronald Koeman lost 3-2 to Football Manager creator Paul Collyer in a game at the club's training ground. (Daily Mail)