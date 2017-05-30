Andy Halls: Chester FC sign Macclesfield Town full-back

Andy Halls scored one goal in his 160 appearances for Macclesfield

Chester have signed full-back Andy Halls on a one-year deal after he turned down a new contract with fellow National League side Macclesfield Town.

The 25-year-old had been with Silkmen since 2013 after starting his career at Stockport County.

He was captain of the Macclesfield side that lost at Wembley in the FA Trophy final this season to York City.

Halls is the first permanent signing for next season for a Blues side that finished 19th in the table.

