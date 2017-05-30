Toulon Tournament: France U20 0-0 Wales U20

From the section

Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper Luke Pilling was in fine form for Wales U20 against France

Wales Under-20s began their Toulon Tournament campaign with an encouraging draw against hosts France in Aubagne.

Nathan Broadhead, Regan Poole and Jack Evans had shots saved by France goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud.

But Wales were indebted to their own keeper Luke Pilling, who had to pull off three good late saves from Jeremy Livolant.

Following Tuesday's Group B opener, Wales face Bahrain on 2 June and then Ivory Coast on 5 June.

Wales: Pilling, Coxe, Abbruzzese, Harries, Rodon (c), Poole, J. Evans, Thomas, James, Broadhead, Harris.

Subs: L. Thomas, Mepham, Lewis, Dasilva, K. Evans, Humphries, Ovenden, Cullen, Roberts.