Mat Sadler: Shrewsbury Town defender signs new two-year contract

Mat Sadler scored three goals in 39 appearances this season

Shrewsbury Town defender Mat Sadler has signed a new two-year contract with the League One club.

The former Birmingham City full-back, who returned to Shropshire for a second spell with Shrewsbury in 2015, has made more than 400 appearances in his nine-club professional career.

Ex-England Under-19 international Sadler, 31, has also played for clubs such as Walsall, Crawley and Rotherham.

The club have also given a new 12-month deal to young goalkeeper Shaun Rowley.