Joe Ledley: Neil Warnock plays down Cardiff City return link

Joe Ledley (left) made 21 appearances for Crystal Palace during the 2016-17 season

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has played down suggestions Crystal Palace midfielder Joe Ledley could return to the club.

Wales international Ledley, 30, is out of contract this summer.

But he is not a target for Warnock, who also said Cardiff winger Kadeem Harris has agreed to sign a new deal.

"I know Joe. I was at Palace with him, he's a very good pro, but I've not heard from his people and I've not made any enquiries," said Warnock.

Cardiff-born Ledley spent six years with the Bluebirds at the start of his career, making 258 appearances.

He joined Celtic in 2010 before moving on to Palace in 2014, where he played under Warnock.

The former Sheffield United manager has already made two signings during the off-season, goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

The latter will provide competition for the likes of Harris and Junior Hoilett, who are currently vying for places on Cardiff's flanks.

Harris, 23, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season as he made 38 appearances for the Bluebirds.

Kadeem Harris (second left) scored four goals for Cardiff during the 2016-17 campaign

With the former Wycombe player's current deal about to expire, Warnock wants to see him push on next season.

"Kadeem has agreed a contract. Everything's been agreed apart from his signature," the 68-year-old told BBC Wales Sport.

"He's got the confidence. I'm hopefully going to sign players to give him competition because I don't think we got enough goals from Kadeem and Junior last year.

"They know that, they've got to produce more goals, but they were both instrumental in a good run."

No deadline for Whittingham

Another whose contract expires this summer is Peter Whittingham, Cardiff's longest-serving current player.

As one of the club's highest earners, the 32-year-old has been offered a new one-year deal on reduced terms.

"In Peter's case, quite rightly so because it's a reduced offer, he's looking at his options," said Warnock.

"If he could get two years - and his agent says one or two clubs are offering him that - then you can't blame him.

"It's up to Peter. I think he'd be better off with us. I'm not really looking to replace him.

"I'm not saying he's going to be a regular but I think he could definitely make a good contribution.

"I've not set a deadline, I've not got anyone lined up in that respect. He's got to work out what's best for his family at this stage of his career."