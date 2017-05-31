Kwesi Appiah: AFC Wimbledon sign Crystal Palace striker

Kwesi Appiah has scored once in five games for Ghana, winning his last cap in March 2015

AFC Wimbledon will sign Crystal Palace striker Kwesi Appiah when his contract with the Eagles expires on 1 July.

Ghana international Appiah joined Palace from Margate in January 2012, but made only 10 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 26-year-old joined Wimbledon on loan in March 2014, scoring three goals in seven league games.

He has also had loan spells with six other clubs during his time with Palace, including Cambridge and Yeovil.

