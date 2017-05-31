Rob Milsom: Notts County's player of the year agrees new contract at Meadow Lane
Notts County player of the season Rob Milsom has signed a new contract.
The 30-year-old midfielder has made 59 appearances for the Magpies since joining from Rotherham in 2015.
"My performances improved throughout the campaign, so I want to carry that form into next year," Milsom told the club's official website.
The length of his new contract has not been disclosed but Notts chairman Alan Hardy said: "We're delighted to have him on board for the new season."
Milsom began his career as a trainee at Fulham and had had a two-year spell in Scotland with Aberdeen before joining Rotherham.
He has not scored a senior goal since September 2013 but aims to put that right next season.
"Goalscoring is something I want to work on," he added. "I like to get up and down the pitch so if I can add goals to my game it will only help the team."