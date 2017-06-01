Rangers: former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack completes move to Ibrox

Ryan Jack made almost 25 appearances for Aberdeen and scored 11 goals

Former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack has completed his move to Rangers as a free agent.

The 25-year-old midfielder signed a three-year-contract to become Ibrox manager Pedro Caixinha's second signing of the summer.

Jack came through the youth ranks at Pittodrie but chose to leave the club at the end of his contract.

Caixinha has already secured the signing of Portugal defender Bruno Alves from Cagliari.

"I believe 25 is a great age for him to come here," the Rangers manager said.

"He had three years as captain of Aberdeen and has that experience. He also understands what it means to represent Rangers."

Jack made his debut for Aberdeen against Rangers in September 2010 and went on to make almost 250 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals.

He was appointed club captain by manager Derek McInnes at the beginning of the 2015-16 season.

However, he lost the armband ahead of the Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic because of his intention to leave Pittodrie.

He was replaced as captain with Graeme Shinnie.