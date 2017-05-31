Manchester City: Khaldoon Al Mubarak reveals club's ambitions

Last season's League Cup - won under previous boss Manuel Pellegrini - is Manchester City's most recent title

Manchester City's ambition is to win the quadruple in what chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says will be "a massive year" for the club next season.

In boss Pep Guardiola's debut campaign, City came third in the Premier League, made the FA Cup semi-finals and reached the Champions League last 16 this year.

"Pep wants to win it all and that's what I love about him most because that's how I feel too," Mubarak said.

"We might not be able to achieve it but I can assure you we're going to try."

He added: "That ambition of winning the Champions League, that dream excites me every day, knowing we can do it.

"Next year is going to be a massive year for us. Expectations are high, ambitions are high. I have a lot of hope that we're going to come back next season very strong.

"The dream of doing the treble, yes. I want to do the treble, or else let's go for the quadruple! Why not?"

The only English club to have earned four trophies in one season is Manchester United, who won the Community Shield, League Cup, Premier League and Club World Cup over the 2008-09 campaign.

Next season City will be competing for four trophies - the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Champions League.

Since the league season ended, they have already completed a deal to sign attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva from Monaco for £43m, while Benfica goalkeeper Ederson Moraes is also set to join.

"We're on the right track," Mubarak added.

"We have a great manager, we're all working behind him, supporting him. We are going to do our work this summer. The trajectory is right and I'm very optimistic.

"We should have that aspiration. I have it, no doubt. Sheikh Mansour [owner] drives me for it every day, but you look at the organisation and you see it in Pep's eyes and in everybody within our group."