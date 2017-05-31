Bobson Bawling: Woking sign winger after Crawley Town release

Bobson Bawling made 34 appearances for Crawley last season

National League side Woking have signed winger Bobson Bawling after his release by League Two Crawley Town.

The 21-year-old moved to the Reds in 2014 after being let go by Watford, where he had progressed through the youth system.

He made 82 appearances for Crawley during his three seasons at the club but failed to score a goal.

"Bobson has attributes that suit the way we want to play," manager Anthony Limbrick told the club's website.

