Juventus v Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane must decide whether to choose between Gareth Bale and Isco in what seems like his only selection issue ahead of Saturday's Champions League final.

Bale has not played since 23 April but is fit, while in-form Isco has scored five goals in his last eight games.

"They're both very important players and everyone can give their opinion but it won't influence me," said Zidane.

Juventus boss Max Allegri also has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chellini, Alex Sandro, Mario Mandzukic and Leonardo Bonucci were all rested when Juve ended the Serie A season against Bologna last Saturday, while Dani Alves was suspended.

Former Real man Sami Khedira played in the match - making his return from injury and now expected to feature in Cardiff.

The Italian side will be skippered in Cardiff on Saturday by 39-year-old Gianluigi Buffon, who has never won the Champions League.

"It would mean a lot for me," said the veteran, who has won 168 caps for Italy.

"It would be the greatest joy of my career, together with the World Cup, because it would almost be a reward - the end of a very difficult road paved by bravery, stubbornness and hard work."

Juventus defeated Monaco 4-1 on aggregate to reach their second final in three seasons.

Real Madrid knocked out city rivals Atletico with a 4-2 aggregate win and are looking to defend the title they won last year.

Ronaldo fresh for final

Ronaldo struck the winning penalty in a shootout in last year's final - and claims that he is fresh and focused going into Saturday's match after another record-breaking season that saw him rested for nine league games by Zidane.

"The business end of the season is important," said the 32-year-old.

"I feel good and want to be fit and firing because this is where things are decided.

"Winning the league helped calm us down a lot. We want to make history and be the first side to defend our title.

"I'm at the best level physically as I have in the last few seasons because I have played less. It is down to the intelligence of Zidane and my team-mates."

Ronaldo reached 400 goals for Real during the current season as well as 100 in the Champions League.

And Zidane added: "Even he sometimes needs to play a bit less.

"It's not because he isn't as physically fit but because he wants to head into the final stage of the season, when everything is at stake, in top form.

"Now, he's in fantastic shape."

Security stepped up

Secutiry will be tight for the final - and police are advising supporters to arrive early

In the wake of the attack that killed 22 people in Manchester on 22 May, security will be high for Saturday's final in Cardiff.

"The security operation for the four-day period covering 1-4 June will be the biggest ever seen for a sporting event in the UK," said the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

The roof at the Millennium Stadium will be closed for the first time in a Champions League final - with the FAW adding security was a "primary factor" in that decision.

Supporters will not be allowed to take bags into the stadium and have been urged to arrive no later than two hours before kick-off.

"This will be the biggest security operation undertaken in the city since the 2014 Nato summit," said South Wales Police assistant chief constable Richard Lewis.

A long and competitive history

This is the 19th encounter between Juventus and Real Madrid - all in the European Cup/Champions League, making this the second-most played fixture in the history of the tournament after Bayern Munich v Real Madrid (24).

Juventus and Real Madrid have eight wins each and two draws. However, their only previous meeting in the Champions League final saw Real Madrid win 1-0 in 1998 thanks to a Pedrag Mijatovic goal.

Real Madrid have reached the European Cup/Champions League final for the 15th time, four more than any other club (AC Milan have reached 11). They've won 11 of the previous 14 - again more than any other team in history.

Juventus have won only two of their eight European Cup/Champions League finals. They've lost their last four - in 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2015.

Real Madrid are attempting to become the first team since AC Milan (1989, 1990) to win back-to-back European Cup/Champions League trophies.

Real Madrid have reached the final for the third time in four seasons.

