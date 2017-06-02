Motherwell make Alex Fisher and Gael Bigirimana their first summer signings

Fisher scored four goals against Motherwell this season, half of his total tally

Motherwell have signed striker Alex Fisher and midfielder Gael Bigirimana on two-year contracts.

Fisher joins following his departure from Inverness Caledonian Thistle, while Bigirimana makes the switch from Coventry City.

Fisher, 26, scored six goals in the final six games of the 2016-17 season but could not save ICT from relegation.

Burundi international Bigirimana, 23, was on loan at Rangers from Newcastle in 2015 but did not play a match.

Manager Stephen Robinson said of Fisher: "He will add a bit of firepower to the side.

"There's a variation in his goals as well, so we've got ourselves a terrific first signing."

The 6ft 3in target man joined Caley Thistle in January 2016 only to suffer a season-ending injury after three outings as a substitute.

Gael Bigirimana spent last season at Coventry after signing a permanent deal there

This term he managed a total of eight goals from 25 appearances.

Having played in the lower leagues of Spain, Belgium and Italy, he moved to Scotland from Torquay United.

Speaking to MFC TV, Fisher said: "It's fantastic, I spoke to the gaffer at the end of the season, had a good talk and I'm delighted to get this move over the line.

"It's a big club with a great fan base and good history, and when I spoke to the manager and he told me about his plans for this season I knew I wanted to be a part of it so it was an easy decision."

Bigirimana started his career at Coventry before being bought by Newcastle for a fee of between £500,000 and £1m in 2012. He was loaned back to Coventry before making a permanent switch to the club in the summer of 2016.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.