Rob Lainton and Cristian Montano join League Two side Port Vale

Rob Lainton made seven League One appearances for Bury in 2016-17, before one in League Two on loan to Cheltenham Town

Port Vale have signed Colombian winger Cristian Montano and goalkeeper Rob Lainton - both on two-year deals.

Montano, 25, arrives in Burslem following two years at Bristol Rovers.

Ex-Bolton Wanderers and Burton Albion keeper Lainton, 27, who ended last season on loan at Cheltenham, moves to Vale Park following his end-of-season release by League One club Bury.

Relegated League Two side Vale used six keepers last term after starting the season with Jak Alnwick in goal.

Alnwick left the club at the end of January, joining Scottish top-flight club Rangers.

Vale then alternated between Deniz Mehmet and Leonardo Fasan, on loan from Celtic.

Cristian Montano scored three times in 62 appearances for Bristol Rovers

They also used Ryan Boot, with Harry Pickering on the bench, when Alnwick got injured, when summer signing Miguel Santos made the last of his three appearances.

But Santos then also departed the club in January, Mehmet was released at the end of the season and Fasan has returned to Celtic.

Montano, who began his career at West Ham United, had spells at Notts County, Swindon, Dagenham & Redbridge, Oxford United and Oldham Athletic before returning to Colombia to join América de Cali.

This came after he was sacked by Oldham in December 2013 after being arrested over allegations of spot-fixing, but he was never charged and the case was dropped in January 2015. He then returned to England to join Bristol Rovers in 2015.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Vale defender Luke Dennis has followed the lead of fellow scholars Joe Slinn, Mike Calveley and Charlie Walford in signing his first professional deal with the club - a one-year contract.

