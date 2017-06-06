Rangers: Portuguese winger Dalcio signs season-long loan deal

Dalcio has signed a season-long loan deal from Benfica

Rangers have completed the signing of Portuguese winger Dalcio on a season-long loan from Benfica.

The 21-year-old, who can play a variety of positions, has passed a medical and will join his new Ibrox team-mates.

"What attracted me was the history of the club, the size of the club and mainly, the supporters," Dalcio told Rangers TV.

"The gaffer [Pedro Caixinha] was a real influence on me too. I know he is really competitive and ambitious."

Caixinha has already added 35-year-old defender Bruno Alves and former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack to his squad, while Mexican midfielder Carlos Pena arrived in Glasgow last week for talks.

Dalcio becomes Caixinha's third summer signing as the Rangers manager looks to bolster his squad ahead of their Europa League campaign on 29 June.

"The manager has said he is here to help me and to improve me. On the club, we need to put it on top where it belongs," Dalcio added.