Glenn Whelan: Aston Villa sign Stoke City midfielder on two-year contract
-
- From the section Football
Aston Villa have signed midfielder Glenn Whelan from Stoke City for £1m on a two-year contract.
The 33-year-old, capped 81 times by the Republic of Ireland, is Villa's fourth arrival of the summer.
They have also signed Chelsea centre-back John Terry, Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Hull City full-back Ahmed Elmohamady.
Whelan made 336 appearances for Stoke after arriving from Sheffield Wednesday for £500,000 in January 2008.
He scored six goals, including a 90th-minute equaliser at Villa Park in 2009.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.