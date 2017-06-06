Angus Gunn: Manchester City keeper rejoins Norwich City on season-long loan

Angus Gunn is under contract at Manchester City until 2020

Norwich City have signed England Under-21 goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Manchester City on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old, son of former Canaries keeper Bryan, was part of Championship club Norwich's academy until he joined Pep Guardiola's side in 2011.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for City, but was regularly an unused substitute for the Premier League side last season.

Gunn, a boyhood Norwich fan, will officially join the Canaries on 1 July.

"It's a great pleasure for me to come back and sign on loan," said Gunn.

"The main thing for me is to come and get experience, so to mix that in with coming to Norwich is a great feeling."

