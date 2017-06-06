Zaine Francis-Angol: AFC Fylde sign Kidderminster Harriers left-back

From the section

Zaine Francis-Angol has won 18 caps for his country

AFC Fylde have signed Kidderminster Harriers left-back Zaine Francis-Angol on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The former Tottenham Hotspur trainee, who is a Antigua and Barbuda international, spent four seasons at Motherwell between 2011 and 2015.

The 23-year-old joins defender Jordan Tunnicliffe and midfielder Lewis Montros as new signings this summer.

National League North champions Fylde are preparing for their first season in the fifth tier.

Francis-Angol's deal also includes the option of a further year.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.