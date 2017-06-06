Giuseppe Bellusci: Leeds United defender seeking a transfer following Empoli loan

Giuseppe Bellusci made 33 appearances for Empoli in Serie A last season

Leeds defender Giuseppe Bellusci will not return to the club following a loan spell with Empoli, BBC Leeds reports.

Bellusci, 27, spent the 2016-17 season with Empoli in Italy's Serie A and has a year left on his contract at Leeds.

Empoli were relegated to Serie B, but the Italian centre-back is seeking a transfer to stay in his home country, with Bologna rumoured to be interested.

He joined the Whites from Catania in August 2014 and has scored two goals in 61 appearances for the club.