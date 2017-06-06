Jake Gosling: Torquay sign Gibraltar midfielder after Bristol Rovers release

Jake Gosling's international goals have come against Estonia and Poland, but he has not played a competitive game for Gibraltar since October 2015

Torquay United have signed Gibraltar international Jake Gosling following his release by Bristol Rovers.

The 23-year-old midfielder is his country's joint all-time goalscorer, with two goals from 11 caps.

He ended last season on loan at Forest Green and is the second Gibraltar international to represent Torquay, after goalkeeper Jamie Robba.

"He is a very talented player who has experienced a bit of a plateau in his career," said boss Kevin Nicholson.

"It is those kinds of players that thrive in our environment and if we can get the best out of him, then we will be in a good place and so will he."

