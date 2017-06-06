Jordan Spence: Ipswich Town defender signs new contract

Jordan Spence had been out of football from the end of last season until January

Ipswich Town defender Jordan Spence has signed a new two-year contract with the Championship club.

The 27-year-old joined Town in January on a deal to the end of the season, having left MK Dons last summer, and played in 17 matches.

The former West Ham and Leyton Orient right-back has made 178 career league appearances.

"It was an easy decision to come back. I've really enjoyed my time and this was where I wanted to be," said Spence.