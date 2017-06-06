Jack Mackreth: Bury winger joins Wrexham on one-year contract

Jack Mackreth spent the second half of the 2016-17 season on loan at Macclesfield Town

Wrexham have made winger Jack Mackreth their sixth summer signing.

Mackreth, 25, joins on a one-year deal from Bury. He previously spent two spells with Tranmere Rovers, where he started his career, and three separate stints at Macclesfield Town

The 25-year-old has also played for Barrow and Grimsby Town.

"I've played against him and feel he is one of the best wingers in the division," Wrexham manager Dean Keates said of his latest signing.

James Hurst, Shaun Pearson, Chris Holroyd, James Jennings, Sam Wedgbury and Christian Dibble have also agreed moves to the Racecourse Ground this summer.

Goalkeeper Chris Dunn along with midfielders Mark Carrington and Paul Rutherford have signed new contracts while youngsters Leo Smith and Olly Marx agreed their first professional deals.