Jermain Defoe: Sunderland striker confirms Bournemouth medical

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe says his move to Bournemouth is going ahead and he has had a medical with the Premier League side.

The England international, 34, joined the Black Cats in January 2015, scoring 15 league goals this season before they were relegated to the Championship.

A teenage Defoe spent the 2000-01 season on loan at Bournemouth from West Ham, scoring in 10 successive matches.

Asked whether the move was definitely happening, Defoe said: "Well, yeah."

Defoe is in the England squad for the World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Saturday and a friendly against France three days later.

"It's out there, a lot of people obviously knew," he said. "I did a medical and said when this is finished and I've had a break, come July everyone will know anyway."