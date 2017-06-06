Adam Le Fondre: Bolton Wanderers sign Cardiff City striker on permanent deal

Adam Le Fondre has scored 14 goals in 36 appearances over two loan spells at Bolton

Bolton Wanderers have completed the permanent signing of striker Adam Le Fondre on a two-year deal after his loan spell last season.

The 30-year-old joined Wanderers for a second loan stint in January from Cardiff City and helped the club to promotion from League One.

He was out of contract at Cardiff this summer and moves on a free transfer.

"It's not going to be a shock that I've signed and it's been a long time coming," he told the club website.

"Bolton is my spiritual home at the moment and I'm really looking forward to putting in a lot of hard work and get going."

