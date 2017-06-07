Jordan Williams: Rochdale bring in midfielder from Barrow

From the section

Jordan Williams scored 17 goals in 65 games for Barrow

League One side Rochdale have signed Barrow midfielder Jordan Williams for an undisclosed free on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old has progressed through non-league playing for Burscough and Northwich Victoria before joining Barrow in January 2016.

He scored 12 goals for the National League outfit last season and had been interesting a number of EFL teams.

"He's someone we've been pursuing since the end of the season," boss Keith Hill told the club website.

