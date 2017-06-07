Manny Smith: Central defender rejoins Wrexham from Gateshead

Manny Smith started his career at Walsall and has also played for Notts County

Wrexham have re-signed defender Manny Smith on a two-year contract from fellow National League club Gateshead.

Smith originally joined Wrexham in 2014 but moved to Gateshead in May 2016 after being released by former Dragons boss Gary Mills.

The 28-year-old scored five goals in 47 games for Gateshead, who have agreed to cancel his contract.

"Fans here know what he's about and I'm looking forward to working with him," Wrexham manager Dean Keates said.

"In his first season here, he didn't miss a minute of any game. So for the club and the squad we are building, it's massive to have another character like Manny."

Gateshead said they had cancelled the Halesowen-based player's contract early due to family reasons.

"It was an incredibly tough decision to let a player like Manny leave the Gateshead under such circumstances," the club said in a statement.

"We'd like to thank him for his fine contributions to the club and wish him the very best for the future."