Thursday's Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Norwich, Man Utd, Moyes, Strachan, Murray

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

David Moyes, who resigned from Sunderland last month, has been identified by the Scottish FA as their preferred successor to Gordon Strachan, with the Scotland head coach's future in doubt should they lose to England in Saturday's World Cup qualifier at Hampden.(The Times)

Rangers look poised to make Santos Laguna defender Javier Abella their third Mexican signing in a week after his club confirmed they were in negotiations to sell. (Daily Record)

Rangers are preparing a second offer of £1m for Norwich City's Graham Dorrans after a bid of £700,000 was rejected, but it is still short of the Canaries' £1.5m valuation of the Scotland midfielder.(Daily Express)

Scotland beating England at Hampden in Saturday's World Cup qualifier would be their most significant result since Wales were beaten in Cardiff in 1985 to reach the Mexico finals, according to assistant Mark McGhee. (The Scotsman)

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney, who is poised to play for Scotland against England on Saturday despite a facial injury, has been compared to former England defender Stuart "Psycho" Pearce by assistant manager Mark McGhee.(The Scotsman)

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling expects club-mate Marcus Rashford to shatter Scotland's defence when the pair team up for England in Saturday's World Cup qualifier at Hampden. (Daily Mail)

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster has admitted that Uefa's willingness to sanction Irish and Welsh teams taking part in the Scottish Challenge Cup could open the door for Celtic and Rangers to play in England.(Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray feels like the odd one out among the four French Open semi-finalists as he is the only one to have lost a set so far in the tournament. (The Scotsman, print edition)

