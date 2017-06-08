Billy Waters: Northampton Town sign Cheltenham Town striker for undisclosed fee

Billy Waters (left) turned down an offer of a new deal at Cheltenham

League One side Northampton Town have signed striker Billy Waters from Cheltenham Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who scored 16 goals for the League Two Robins last season, has signed a three-year contract.

He started his career at Crewe and has made 93 appearances since joining Cheltenham in July 2015.

"He was a key target for us and we feel he will provide a good balance to the other strikers we have at the club," said Northampton boss Justin Edinburgh.

