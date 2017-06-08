Video refereeing: Watch this penalty decision and vote on whether the system works

Media playback is not supported on this device Under-20 World Cup: Uruguay awarded controversial penalty

The Under-20 World Cup in South Korea is the latest tournament to trial video assistant referees (Var) - and it has seen a number of controversial decisions.

Football's rule-makers want video referees in place as soon as possible and Fifa president Gianni Infantino wants the system ready for the 2018 World Cup.

But is it conclusive? Does it actually work?

Take a look at this decision in the Uruguay v Venezuela semi-final on Wednesday and let us know what you think.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

What else has happened?

Tottenham winger Josh Onomah was given an odd red card in England's quarter-final victory over Mexico when attempting to dribble past an opponent, for which the video referee was not used.

Earlier in the tournament, an Italian player was dismissed after the video assistant referee intervened, while in the opening game, Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez was sent off for elbowing an England player, which the referee initially missed.

Where else has it been used?