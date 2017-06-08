Callum O'Dowda hopes to become a regular in the Republic of Ireland team by following the example set by James McClean.

The Bristol City winger has won five senior caps since making his debut against Belarus just over 12 months ago but his appearances have been largely as a substitute.

McClean's performances as an impact sub have earned him a more influential role in the team during the current World Cup qualifying campaign and O'Dowda, 22, wants to follow the West Brom midfielder's lead.