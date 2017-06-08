Jackson Irvine: Burton Albion may struggle to keep midfielder if 'right offer' comes in

Jackson Irvine scored his first international goal in Australia's 2-0 win over United Arab Emirates in a World Cup qualifier in March

Burton Albion could find it "very difficult" keeping midfielder Jackson Irvine if the Championship club receives a good enough offer, says manager Nigel Clough.

Australia international Irvine, 24, scored 10 goals in 44 appearances last season after joining from Ross County.

"We'll see what happens in the next few weeks," Clough told BBC Radio Derby.

"When you score as many goals as him and play as well as he has done, speculation is inevitable."

Irvine, who is currently away with his national team, still has two years left to run on his existing contract at Burton.

Although Clough is keen to talk to Irvine about an improved contract, he knows the former Celtic player will be on the radar of other clubs after an impressive debut season in the Championship.

He continued: "We're realistic. If an offer comes in - and it's the right offer - and Jackson feels that it's a step up in progress for him, then it's very difficult for us to stand in his way.

"It should all become clearer in the next month."

Harry Campbell has been a regular for Burton's Under-23 side

Meanwhile, Burton have given a new one-year deal to reserve goalkeeper Harry Campbell.

The 21-year-old joined from Bolton Wanderers at the start of last season and follows first-choice keeper Stephen Bywater, striker Marvin Sordell, captain John Mousinho, centre-back Shaun Barker and veteran winger Lloyd Dyer in agreeing new contracts at the Pirelli Stadium.

Clough, who says there is no prospect at the moment of re-signing Fulham striker Cauley Woodrow and Leeds midfielder Luke Murphy on loan, is hoping to add to the number of new recruits with midfielder Matty Lund the only arrival so far this summer.

"We're getting closer - we've been doing a lot of talking with clubs and agents," Clough said. "We've got a couple of offers in at the moment and we're making progress, certainly."