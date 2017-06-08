Carlisle United 'closer to first signings', says finance director Suzanne Kidd

Keith Curle Carlisle United to the League Two play-off semi-finals in 2016-17

Carlisle United are optimistic of completing their first transfer business of the summer, says financial director Suzanne Kidd.

The League Two club have not added to their squad since their 2016-17 campaign ended with defeat at Exeter City in May's play-off semi-finals.

However, manager Keith Curle has since been working on potential deals.

"There have been some blue bits of paper prepared this week," Kidd told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"But it's a difficult time at the moment. It's holiday time for players, there is work ongoing, there are constant conversations and some of those have been successful.

"I don't think Keith is far away from getting the first couple out and announced."