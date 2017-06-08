Toulon Tournament: Holders England beat Scotland 3-0 to reach final

Harvey Barnes scored six goals in 21 games on loan for MK Dons in 2016-17

Holders England reached the final of the Toulon Tournament with a comfortable 3-0 win over Scotland in Thursday's semi-final.

Two goals by Leicester's Harvey Barnes and another by Sunderland's Elliot Embleton saw a team mainly aged 19 or under reach the final.

England face Ivory Coast or the Czech Republic in Saturday's final in France.

Earlier, England also reached the final of the Under-20 World Cup for the first time by beating Italy.

Gareth Southgate was in charge when an England U21 side beat France 2-1 in the 2016 Toulon Tournament final.

At this year's event, England won all three of their group games against Angola, Cuba and Japan to advance to the semi-finals.

Scotland had bounced back from a 3-2 defeat by the Czech Republic in their opening group game to beat Brazil and Indonesia and book a last-four spot.

Saturday's final kicks-off at 16:30 BST.