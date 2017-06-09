Friday's Scottish Gossip: Scotland v England, Brown, Kane, Hampden, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland captain Scott Brown insists he is unfazed by former England midfielder Paul Scholes' view that he would struggle in England's top flight. (Various)

England striker Harry Kane is aiming to end his year-long goal drought for the national side by firing a hat-trick against Scotland at Hampden.

Rangers have struck a deal to sign Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos. Ibrox first-team coach Jonatan Johansson brought the 20-year-old to boss Pedro Caixinha's attention after watching him run riot in his homeland.

However, Morelos fears his dream move to Rangers could hinge on the outcome of a frantic race to reunite him with his passport.

The striker, on the verge of sealing a £1m move from HJK Helsinki, has sent documents to the British Embassy for a visa in case they land Welsh opposition in the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

The SFA has pulled out of the bidding to host a European final in 2019. Hampden was put forward last February as a proposed venue for either the Europa League final of Super Cup final in two years. (Various)

Football pundit Davie Provan hopes Harry Kane's Hampden hat-trick ambitions will give Scotland added motivation to nullify the England striker's attacking threat. "I just hope it gives our centre-backs a little more incentive," says Provan. (Various)

Scotland's Stuart Armstrong can do "everything" as a midfielder, according to former Dundee United boss Jackie McNamara, who worked with him at Tannadice. "If it was down to me, he would be a definite starter against England," he said. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts have opened talks with Manchester City over taking defender Ashley Smith-Brown on loan at Tynecastle. The attacking left-back spent last season at Dutch side NAC Breda. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee manager Neil McCann is weighing up a move for out-of-contract St Johnstone defender Tam Scobbie. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland couldn't be facing England at a worse time with Harry Kane "probably the most in-form striker on the planet", according to former England striker Mark Hateley. (Various)

Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew points to the memory of Celtic's Champions League victory against Barcelona in 2012 as grounds for optimism for tomorrow's World Cup qualifier at Hampden. "Nobody gave us a chance [against Barcelona] but we pulled off a victory," says Mulgrew. (Various)

Partick Thistle will consider any offers for defender Liam Lindsay, says the club's managing director Ian Maxwell. Lindsay has been linked with Charlton Athletic and Bolton. "If somebody is going to come and makes us an offer then we have to consider it, we're not the kind of club that can't," says Maxwell. (The Herald)

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster has praised 11,300 season ticket-holders for generating finance to enable the club to agree a two-year deal with defender Efe Ambrose. (Various)