World Cup Qualifying - European - Group D
R. of Ireland17:00Austria
Venue: Aviva Stadium

World Cup 2018: Roy Keane tells Republic 'to go to war' in Austria game

Republic of Ireland assistant boss Roy Keane
Roy Keane says the Republic of Ireland must be ready to battle against Austria

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

    Roy Keane has urged the Republic of Ireland's players to "put their bodies on the line" in Sunday's vital World Cup qualifier against Austria.

    The Republic go into the Dublin game level on points with Group D leaders Serbia and aiming for the win that could put Austria out of contention.

    "We want players to go to war," said Republic assistant boss Keane.

    Jonathan Walters returned to training after two days off and Keane said the squad have no other injury worries.

    The Republic received a further morale boost on Friday morning when injured skipper Seamus Coleman attended training as he continues his recovery from his serious horrific double leg break in March.

    "You want players playing on the edge, we want players putting their bodies on the line, which lads have done before, people like Seamus Coleman," added Keane.

    David Alaba (right) in action against the Republic in November
    Austria are without several players but David Alaba (right) is unavailable

    Austria under-strength for Dublin game

    Austria manager Marcel Koller is without Red Bull Salzburg defender Andreas Ulmer, who is getting married this weekend, suspended duo Marko Arnautovic and Stefan Ilsanker plus injured pair Marc Janko and Marcel Sabitzer.

    Bayern Munich's David Alaba remains Austria's most high-profile player, having scored in both games against the Republic in the 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.

    A James McClean goal helped the Irish beat Austria 1-0 in Vienna seven months ago but Keane is still expecting a big response from the under-strength visitors.

    "We have to focus on a really good performance and then the result will take care of itself. We need to be ready for a tough game."

    Media playback is not supported on this device

    Callum O'Dowda plans to follow McClean's route into the Republic of Ireland team

    Walters' return to training was expected but, nevertheless, was a boost for Martin O'Neill with regular starting striker Shane Long and Ipswich forward David McGoldrick ruled out by injury.

    "Jon Walters is fine. He trained today. He's good," added Keane.

    O'Neill's main selection issue heading into Sunday's contest is whether he opts to start Harry Arter after the Bournemouth midfielder's impressive display in last weekend's friendly win over Uruguay.

    Arter was named man of the match but may have to be content with a place on the bench if O'Neill opts to include the Republic's most creative midfielder Wes Hoolahan.

    Seamus Coleman watches the Republic squad train
    Seamus Coleman watched the Republic squad train in Dublin on Friday

    Coleman 'will get over' leg break - Keane

    Goalkeeper Darren Randolph's mistake against Uruguay has led to speculation that Sheffield Wednesday's Keiren Westwood could be drafted in but Keane shed little light on that issue on Friday.

    In addition, John O'Shea, Shane Duffy and Richard Keogh are battling for two centre-back roles.

    "That's what he's (O'Neill) paid to do. That's the game you are in, you have to make decisions. We have good options with the goalkeepers."

    Keane was typically unsentimental when discussing Coleman's recovery from the horrific injury he sustained in the qualifier against Wales in March.

    "He was in good spirits and his recovery is going well. Seamus has got an injury, but he will get over it, like lots of other players," added the Republic assistant.

    "Nobody died. He broke his leg and that will heal. He's in good hands with Everton and I'm led to believe the surgeons are really happy with how it's gone."

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Sunday 11th June 2017

    • R. of Ireland17:00Austria
    • Moldova17:00Georgia
    • Finland17:00Ukraine
    • Serbia19:45Wales
    • Israel19:45Albania
    • Italy19:45Liechtenstein
    • Macedonia19:45Spain
    • Iceland19:45Croatia
    • Kosovo19:45Turkey
    View all World Cup Qualifying - European fixtures

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1France5410103713
    2Sweden5311103710
    3Bulgaria5302810-29
    4Netherlands52128627
    5Belarus5023210-82
    6Luxembourg5014612-61

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Switzerland5500103715
    2Portugal54011931612
    3Hungary52128627
    4Faroe Islands512228-65
    5Latvia510429-73
    6Andorra5014113-121

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Germany55002011915
    2Northern Ireland5311102810
    3Czech Rep52218448
    4Azerbaijan521238-57
    5Norway510459-43
    6San Marino5005123-220

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Serbia5320126611
    2R. of Ireland532073411
    3Wales51408447
    4Austria52128717
    5Georgia502348-42
    6Moldova5014213-111

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Poland5410126613
    2Montenegro521210647
    3Denmark52127527
    4Romania51316426
    5Armenia5203610-46
    6Kazakhstan5023313-102

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1England541080813
    2Slovakia530210379
    3Slovenia52214318
    4Scotland521278-17
    5Lithuania512259-45
    6Malta5005213-110

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Spain54101921713
    2Italy5410134913
    3Israel53029909
    4Albania520348-46
    5Macedonia5104711-43
    6Liechtenstein5005119-180

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Belgium54102222013
    2Greece5320103711
    3Bos-Herze5311135810
    4Cyprus511338-54
    5Estonia5113515-104
    6Gibraltar5005222-200

    I

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Croatia54101111013
    2Iceland531186210
    3Ukraine52217438
    4Turkey52217528
    5Finland501438-51
    6Kosovo5014214-121
    View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

    Top Stories

    Related to this story