World Cup 2018: Roy Keane tells Republic 'to go to war' in Austria game

Roy Keane has urged the Republic of Ireland's players to "put their bodies on the line" in Sunday's vital World Cup qualifier against Austria.

The Republic go into the Dublin game level on points with Group D leaders Serbia and aiming for the win that could put Austria out of contention.

"We want players to go to war," said Republic assistant boss Keane.

Jonathan Walters returned to training after two days off and Keane said the squad have no other injury worries.

The Republic received a further morale boost on Friday morning when injured skipper Seamus Coleman attended training as he continues his recovery from his serious horrific double leg break in March.

"You want players playing on the edge, we want players putting their bodies on the line, which lads have done before, people like Seamus Coleman," added Keane.

Austria under-strength for Dublin game

Austria manager Marcel Koller is without Red Bull Salzburg defender Andreas Ulmer, who is getting married this weekend, suspended duo Marko Arnautovic and Stefan Ilsanker plus injured pair Marc Janko and Marcel Sabitzer.

Bayern Munich's David Alaba remains Austria's most high-profile player, having scored in both games against the Republic in the 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.

A James McClean goal helped the Irish beat Austria 1-0 in Vienna seven months ago but Keane is still expecting a big response from the under-strength visitors.

"We have to focus on a really good performance and then the result will take care of itself. We need to be ready for a tough game."

Walters' return to training was expected but, nevertheless, was a boost for Martin O'Neill with regular starting striker Shane Long and Ipswich forward David McGoldrick ruled out by injury.

"Jon Walters is fine. He trained today. He's good," added Keane.

O'Neill's main selection issue heading into Sunday's contest is whether he opts to start Harry Arter after the Bournemouth midfielder's impressive display in last weekend's friendly win over Uruguay.

Arter was named man of the match but may have to be content with a place on the bench if O'Neill opts to include the Republic's most creative midfielder Wes Hoolahan.

Coleman 'will get over' leg break - Keane

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph's mistake against Uruguay has led to speculation that Sheffield Wednesday's Keiren Westwood could be drafted in but Keane shed little light on that issue on Friday.

In addition, John O'Shea, Shane Duffy and Richard Keogh are battling for two centre-back roles.

"That's what he's (O'Neill) paid to do. That's the game you are in, you have to make decisions. We have good options with the goalkeepers."

Keane was typically unsentimental when discussing Coleman's recovery from the horrific injury he sustained in the qualifier against Wales in March.

"He was in good spirits and his recovery is going well. Seamus has got an injury, but he will get over it, like lots of other players," added the Republic assistant.

"Nobody died. He broke his leg and that will heal. He's in good hands with Everton and I'm led to believe the surgeons are really happy with how it's gone."