Peter Whittingham: Blackburn Rovers sign Cardiff City midfielder

Peter Whittingham scored 98 goals for Cardiff

Blackburn Rovers have signed Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham on two-year contract after he turned down a new deal with the Championship side.

The 32-year-old was offered reduced terms by the Bluebirds, but has decided to end his 10-year stay at the club and drop down a division to League One.

The former Aston Villa trainee and England Under-21 international made 450 appearances for the Welsh side.

Whittingham is boss Tony Mowbray's first signing since Rovers' relegation.

"I've had ten-and-a-half awesome years at Cardiff City, reached several cup finals that I never thought I'd reach, won promotion and played a lot of games at this great club," Whittingham said in a statement on Cardiff's website.

"For me now, it is time for a new challenge. I'm not one of those footballers who can train all week and sit and watch a match. I want to play as many games as possible - and I think at this stage of my career this move will help me to do so."

