Antoine Griezmann: Atletico Madrid forward agrees contract extension

Griezmann joined Atletico Madrid from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2014

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann has extended his contract by a year, with his new deal expiring in 2022.

The 26-year-old France forward had been heavily linked with Manchester United, and said last month there was a "6/10" chance he could move to Old Trafford this summer.

But he agreed to stay at Atletico after the club had a transfer ban upheld.

"The first thing I want to do is apologise to people who misunderstood my statements," Griezmann said.

"Since I have arrived, I have given everything for my club, my colleagues and my coaching staff."

Atletico cannot sign anyone until January after failing in an appeal against a ban imposed in July 2016 for breaching Fifa rules over the signing of youth players.

Griezmann, capped 41 times, scored 26 goals in 2016-17 as Atletico finished third in La Liga behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

He was named the third best player in the world, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in January.

Griezmann, who played in France's 2-1 defeat by Sweden in World Cup qualifying on Friday, is in the squad to face England in a friendly on Tuesday.

Analysis

BBC World Service's John Bennett:

For me, the most interesting piece of information about Antoine Griezmann's new contract is the release clause. The club have confirmed that it stays the same, at 100 m euros, that's around £88m.

So despite the fact that 2022 is printed on the contract, this feels very much like the Frenchman will give Atletico Madrid one more year before making the big money move we all expected him to make this summer.

For now though the Atletico fans will be delighted by Griezmann's loyalty. He said it would be a "dirty move" to leave the club in their hour of need and he has kept his word.