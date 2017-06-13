Aberdeen: Dave Cormack to provide "financial support" at Pittodrie

Aberdeen's new major shareholder Dave Cormack says he will offer "financial support" to help the Scottish Premiership club to "kick-on".

Cormack, a former chief executive of Aberdeen, sold his software company for £630m last year.

"I can offer both financial support and my time to the club," Cormack told the Aberdeen website.

"I look forward to attracting American investment and strategic partnerships [to] help AFC maximise its potential."

Cormack will work with existing board members, including chairman Stewart Milne, while splitting his time between Atlanta and the north east of Scotland.

The 58-year-old was interim chief executive of the Pittodrie club between 2000 and 2001 during a sabbatical from his business interests in the USA.

He is seeking to "work with the management team at AFC to explore some innovative ideas I've seen work Stateside".

Cormack returns to the club after selling the software company that he helped to grow from a firm employing 12 people in 2004 to a 500-strong workforce, generating £107m in annual revenues, in 2016.

'Honoured to be back on the board'

"While I have continued to support and provide advice to the club for many years, I'm honoured to be back on the board," Cormack said.

"The club's performance in recent seasons, both on and off the pitch, is a testament to how hard everyone at Pittodrie has worked.

"Having a team that is performing well and a club that is debt-free is an enviable position to be in. But we must fully exploit opportunities to increase revenues and our fanbase.

"I'm looking forward to working with the existing leadership team at the club, with whom I've already got a great relationship.

Dave Cormack (centre) was a director of Aberdeen in 2008

"Between us, and with the support of our fans, I'm sure we can get the club into a position where increased revenues, an expanded fanbase, and a state-of the-art community stadium and training campus will position AFC well to exploit changes that evolve in European club competition."

Milne welcomed Cormack's involvement and the experience he will bring to the club.

"Running a club in the modern era is increasingly challenging and we will greatly benefit from having someone with Dave's expertise, experience, enthusiasm and commitment," the Aberdeen chairman said.

"He brings a new perspective along with an innovative approach and commercial acumen to help meet the challenges head-on."