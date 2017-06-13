Wes Brown: Crewe boss David Artell ponders move for former Man Utd defender

Wes Brown recently appeared in a Manchester United shirt again, for Michael Carrick's testimonial

Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell is considering an attempt to sign former England international Wes Brown, reports BBC Radio Stoke.

The 37-year-old ex-Manchester United and Sunderland defender is being released by Blackburn Rovers, who opted against offering a new deal after relegation from the Championship.

"It's not something that's pressing, immediate or close," Artell said.

"It's something we may visit depending what happens in the next few weeks."

Artell added that his club must decide whether the Manchester-born Brown, who has made 456 career appearances, would be the right signing given his age.

"Should he be on our list? Give me a good reason why he wouldn't be," said Artell.

"Is he right for us at 37? That would be the big question mark, I suppose? But he certainly ticks all the other boxes

"We've got other priorities at the moment, in other positions. But, when we get around to looking at centre-halves, we'll consider Wes along with the others."

Artell's summer dealings to date

Artell has already lost two defenders this summer, Jon Guthrie and Ollie Turton, who have both exercised their option to look elsewhere.

Crewe captain George Ray, 23, is also out of contract.

Being under 24, the club would receive compensation if Ray chooses to move elsewhere.

But Artell has told BBC Stoke that he is confident that Ray will accept an offer of a new two-year deal.

Artell has already brought in one new defender, Michael Raynes from Carlisle United.

His other two confirmed signings are both strikers; Chris Porter, from Colchester United and Jordan Bowery, who has made a more permanent move to Gresty Road after finishing last season with the Alex on loan.

