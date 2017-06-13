Jason McCarthy: Barnsley sign Southampton defender for undisclosed fee
-
- From the section Football
Barnsley have signed Southampton defender Jason McCarthy for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Walsall, scoring five times in 52 appearances in all competitions.
Tykes boss Paul Heckingbottom told his club's website: "I am really, really pleased to get Jason to join us.
"We have been monitoring him for a while and as soon as we became aware that there was a chance, we jumped at it."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.