Jason McCarthy: Barnsley sign Southampton defender for undisclosed fee

Jason McCarthy made one appearance for Southampton

Barnsley have signed Southampton defender Jason McCarthy for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Walsall, scoring five times in 52 appearances in all competitions.

Tykes boss Paul Heckingbottom told his club's website: "I am really, really pleased to get Jason to join us.

"We have been monitoring him for a while and as soon as we became aware that there was a chance, we jumped at it."

