Inverness Caledonian Thistle to parade Richie Foran's successor

Relegated Inverness CT will reveal Richie Foran's successor on Wednesday

Inverness CT are expected to parade Richie Foran's successor at a media conference on Wednesday.

Candidates have been interviewed in the past week, including former manager John Robertson.

Chairman Willie Finlayson said everyone at the club was "devastated" at losing their place in the top-flight.

"Tomorrow [Wednesday] we will make an announcement on who our new manager will be (interviews have gone very well)," he told the club's website.

Former Motherwell striker Foran had signed as a player for Caley Thistle after leaving Southend United in 2009.

After an injury disrupted season, the 36-year-old Irishman was promoted to player-manager last summer on a four-year contract after the departure of John Hughes.

With Foran's side sitting bottom of the table, former Caley Thistle assistant Maurice Malpas was recruited to the coaching team in April.

They won three of their last five fixtures, but it was Hamilton who claimed the play-off spot and went on to retain their Premiership place by beating Dundee United.

Chairman and chief executive Kenny Cameron stood down three days after relegation was confirmed.

Finlayson, Cameron's successor, said the club's priority would be securing promotion to the Premiership "at the first time of asking".

The chairman added: "We all know we have no divine right to always be in the Premier League but it doesn't stop us from feeling like this."

Aberdeen granted Inverness CT permission to speak to Under-20s coach Paul Sheerin about their managerial vacancy.